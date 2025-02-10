Photo of the Day: February 10, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum honored four exceptional museum volunteers with the Dick Kottler Volunteer Award during a reception for volunteers, which featured a performance by museum Poets and Prophets honoree and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Tom Douglas.

In recognition of volunteer Dick Kottler’s tremendous contributions to the museum’s mission during his lifetime, volunteers who donate ten years and 1,200 hours of service in support of the museum receive the award, which also includes a special gold-embroidered volunteer vest and their name enshrined on a seat in the museum’s CMA Theater — a 776-seat, live performance venue. Award recipients included Julie Bayhi, Joe Haase, Larry Johnson and Lindsey Read.

