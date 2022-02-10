Photo of the Day: February 10, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

In honor of National Pizza Day, today’s photo is of Salvo’s Pizza soon to open in Spring Hill. According to Restaurantclicks.com, the most popular topping on pizza is pepperoni, followed by sausage and mushroom.

Read more about Salvo’s Pizza here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.