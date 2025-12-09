Photo of the Day: December 9, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Grand Ole Opry® officially kicked off the Christmas season with the return of Opry Country Christmas. Presented by Humana and sponsored by Dan Post, the 5th annual Opry Country Christmas series featured a spotlight performance by Dailey & Vincent and special guests Maddox Batson and Brandon Heath along with the Opry Country Christmas cast on each of the 11 shows including host Larry Gatlin, The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In The Sky, Mandy Barnett and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy.

Opry Country Christmas will run through Dec. 23 with a total of 11 shows celebrating the sounds of the season. Special guests and Opry members Lorrie Morgan (Dec. 1), Ashley McBryde (Dec. 4), Carly Pearce (Dec. 7), Chris Janson (Dec. 8), Lainey Wilson (Dec. 10), Kathy Mattea (Dec. 11), Scotty McCreery (Dec. 14), Jon Pardi and Mark Wills (Dec. 21) and Jamey Johnson (Dec. 23). Tickets are on-sale now at opry.com.

