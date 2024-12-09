Photo of the Day: December 9, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a songwriter round honoring singer-songwriter David Olney. The program included tribute performances by Steve Earle, Mary Gauthier, Jaimee Harris and Jim Lauderdale.

Singer-songwriter Olney, who died in 2020, released more than two dozen albums during his five-decade career as both a solo artist and a member of the Nashville Jug Band and the X-Rays. His songs have been recorded by Kieran Kane, Del McCoury, Linda Ronstadt, Townes Van Zandt and Country Music Hall of Fame member Emmylou Harris. New West Records recently released Can’t Steal My Fire: The Songs of David Olney — a tribute album featuring Earle, Gauthier, Lauderdale, the McCrary Sisters, Buddy Miller, the SteelDrivers, Lucinda Williams and others.

This program was filmed and will premiere at a later date as part of the museum’s Live at the Hall digital programs series, available to stream on the museum’s website.

