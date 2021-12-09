Photo of the Day: December 9, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of CAVA, a Meditteranean restaurant that is opening at 3058 Mallory Lane, Franklin on Friday, December 10.

CAVA Franklin is currently hiring for various positions, apply for a job here.

CAVA was created by three first-generation Greek Americans who are childhood friends who wanted to bring the authentic Mediterranean flavors and experiences of their Greek upbringing to a wider audience in a modern, accessible format.

***

