Photo of the Day: December 8, 2024

Photo of the day:Country music star and Army Reserve soldier Craig Morgan performed the national anthem during the Salute To Service games for the Tennessee Titans on November 17 at Nissan Stadium and the Green Bay Packers on November 24 at Lambeau Field.

Prior to becoming a country music star, Morgan spent seventeen years serving our country in the Army and Army Reserve and enlisted again in 2023, continuing his military career as a Warrant Officer in the Army Reserve with the 313th U.S. Army Band.

