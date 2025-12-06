Photo of the Day: December 6, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Franklin Christmas parade takes place today in downtown Franklin at 1 pm, roads will close at noon. For over 30 years, this cherished event has filled the streets of Franklin with holiday cheer, bringing joy to participants and spectators alike as we gather to celebrate the season and welcome Santa Claus to town.

