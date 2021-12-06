Photo of the Day: December 6, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from the Battle of Franklin Anniversary Illumination at Carter House. Each year, the Battle of Franklin Trust commemorates the Battle of Franklin and its role in the American story. Through the perspective of the November 30, 1864 Battle of Franklin and its 10,000 casualties, visitors have the opportunity to learn about the impact of the American Civil War.

Luminaries are set up in the grid formation on the south side of Carter House in the former Carter Garden. Both Carter house and Carnton are open for guests to walk through during the event, but only Carter House will feature luminaries to commemorate the lost lives.

This year, the Battle of Franklin Trust also commemorated the anniversary of the Battle of Spring Hill with a ceremony at Rippavilla.

