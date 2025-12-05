Photo of the Day: December 5, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The City of Franklin is excited to light up the square Friday, December 5th, for the 2025 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee presented by by Middle Tennessee Electric and United Communications! Free photos with Santa will be provided beginning at 6:00 p.m. Performances will start at 6:40 p.m. They expect to light the tree at 7:15 p.m.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.