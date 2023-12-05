Photo of the Day: December 5, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Grand Ole Opry ® kicked off the third season of Nashville’s favorite holiday tradition, Opry Country Christmas, last night with the first in a series of nine shows.

Hosted by Grammy ®- winning Opry member Larry Gatlin, each Opry Country Christmas show will also feature Opry members The Gatlin Brothers, Riders In The Sky, Mandy Barnett and Country Music Hall of Famer Charlie McCoy.

