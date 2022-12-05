Photo of the Day: December 5, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Songwriters Brett James, Chris DeStefano and Jon Nite joined Infinity Hospitality Group to host A Veterans Tribute: An Evening with Brett James & Friends that benefited Aerial Recovery, a special operations Veteran led international disaster relief and anti-human trafficking nonprofit based in Nashville, TN. The event raised $550,000.

Learn more about Aerial Recovery here.

