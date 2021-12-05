Photo of the Day: December 5, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the Franklin Christmas Parade, which took place on the afternoon of Saturday, December 4.

The Franklin Christmas Parade is presented by Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin. The Kiwanis Club partnered with the Williamson County Schools Fine Arts Department to showcase the talents of Williamson County Students involved in Fine arts ahead of the parade at 1 pm. There were also six marching bands representing Franklin, Fairview, Brentwood, Centennial, Ravenwood, Page, and Independence High Schools. Middle School bands from Legacy, Hillsboro, and Heritage joined forces with the Independence High School band.

