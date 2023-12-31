Photo of the Day: December 31, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Amy Grant and Vince Gill celebrated their 100th show at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium as part of their sold-out 2023 “Christmas at the Ryman” residency. This achievement also makes Grant and Gill the first artists to headline 100 shows at the Ryman.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.