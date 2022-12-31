Photo of the Day: December 31, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: As part of Brentwood-based BELL Construction’s involvement with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, the company participated in the organization’s Gift of Joy program, which allows businesses to sponsor local youth by purchasing three gifts on a child’s holiday wish list.

BELL provided funding for our team members to shop for more than 100 children and come together for a wrapping party at the company’s office. Last week, the BELL team headed to the Andrew Jackson Clubhouse to distribute more than 400 wrapped gifts to needy children.

