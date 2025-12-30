Photo of the Day: December 30, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Preschoolers at seven Primrose schools across Nashville are giving back this holiday season – donating 19,073 canned goods and essential items to local organizations as part of the Caring and Giving Food Drive.

Primrose School of Cool Springs, Primrose School of East Franklin, Primrose School of Mt. Juliet, Primrose School of Murfreesboro, Primrose School of Nolensville, Primrose School of North Murfreesboro and Primrose School of Spring Hill

These schools nearly quadrupled last year’s donation of 5,033 canned goods and $1,000 to local organizations.

Donations are supporting Feed America First, Mt. Juliet Help Center, Nourish Food Bank, Nashville Diaper Connection, Second Harvest Food Bank of TN and The Well

