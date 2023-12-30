Photo of the Day: December 30, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Tennessee Equine Hospital (TEH) is the 2023 Veterinarian of the Year for the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (Path Intl.). Dr. Monty McInturff, Co-Owner and President of TEH, was presented with the honor at the 2023 PATH Intl. Conference in Charlotte, North Carolina.

