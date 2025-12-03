Photo of the Day: December 3, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Ann and Rich Travis had their first date in 1968 at the Elliston Place Soda Shop in Nashville while they were both students at Vanderbilt. They were back in town for Thanksgiving and brought their family to the same spot for chocolate sodas. Thanks to Leigh O’Donell for submitting this photo.

