Photo of the Day: December 28, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Association has announced Donna Duncan, veteran talent executive, as the second recipient of the 2025 CMA Media Achievement Award. Duncan was surprised with the news on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at KP Entertainment offices by Country superstar Luke Bryan.

The CMA Media Achievement Award recognizes the outstanding achievements of print and online journalists, columnists, authors, editors, television writers, producers and bookers, and syndicated radio reporters in the media as they relate to Country Music. The award is voted on by publicist members of CMA.

Duncan is a seasoned talent executive with nearly two decades of experience shaping some of the most recognizable music and entertainment programming across the Paramount brand portfolio. She spent 19 years at CMT, where she held multiple roles across production, development, talent booking, and franchise expansion. During her tenure, she served as Talent Producer for major properties including the CMT Music Awards, CMT Crossroads, and “CMT Hot 20 Countdown,” and contributed to top Paramount tentpole events, including the MTV VMAs on CBS.

Known for her deep industry relationships, creative instincts, and strategic approach to elevating artist-driven content, Duncan has built a consistent track record of high-profile bookings across television, digital franchises, and integrated marketing initiatives.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.