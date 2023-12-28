Photo of the Day: December 28, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Folds of Honor Tennessee, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members, proudly announces the tremendous success of its annual Christmas fundraiser, Heroes and Holidays held this past weekend. The event, made possible by three returning sponsors, The Tractor Supply Foundation, The Lumistella Company and Guardian Garage Floors, brought together supporters from across the state and raised over an astonishing $547,000 in support of the organization’s noble mission.

The festive occasion occurred at the Graystone Quarry in Franklin, TN, and featured a heartwarming blend of holiday spirit and patriotic fervor. Attendees enjoyed a memorable evening filled with live entertainment from country superstar Lee Brice, keynote speaker and scholarship recipient Alex Maddox.

