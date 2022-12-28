Photo of the Day: December 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nissan Corporate office at 1 Nissan Way is changing its signage to reflect its new logo. The marquee sign featuring the new Nissan corporate logo at the company’s Americas headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee is being installed on the 10th floor of the building. Signs on both sides of the building should be completed soon.

The new Nissan corporate logo–along with new brand logos for the Nissan and INFINITI brands–symbolizes the next chapter in the company’s evolving business. As part of Nissan’s long-term vision Ambition 2030, by 2030, Nissan aims to extend its vehicle lineup with 23 new electrified models, including 15 new all-electric vehicles. Nissan has committed to 40% of its U.S. sales being electrified by 2030, with many more to be electrified.

The new Nissan corporate and brand logos were revealed in 2020 and were commissioned by Alfonso Albaisa, senior vice president for Global Design for Nissan Motor Corporation. A team of designers drew inspiration from his vision of “thin, light and flexible” to explore a variety of themes and styles.

The final redesigned logos were purposefully created to be adaptable for use across all mediums, from letterheads to social media posts to corporate signage, and everything in between, with special attention given to their suitability for digital platforms.

