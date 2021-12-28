Photo of the Day: December 28, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Big Machine Label Group recording artists Callista Clark (“It’s ’Cause I Am”), Abbey Cone (“Rhinestone Ring”) and Tiera (“Gentleman”) performed at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s CMA Theater.

The performance was part of the museum’s partnership with the Ford Motor Company Fund for the museum’s 13th Ford Community Day. Museum admission was free Sunday, as a way to say “thank you” to the Middle Tennessee community and to reward lucky out-of-town visitors.

