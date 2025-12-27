Photo of the Day: December 27, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Music City is home to one of the world’s top McDonald’s Owner/Operators. Gina and Tony Wolfe of Wolfe Enterprises were recently awarded the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the most prestigious recognition for a McDonald’s Owner/Operator. It is presented to the best of the best — only the top 1% of McDonald’s Owner/Operators earn this high honor that recognizes a relentless dedication to customer service, exceptional achievement in business, and significant community involvement.

Gina and Tony Wolfe were among only a handful of operators from around the world chosen for the coveted award, which will be presented at the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention gala dinner in Las Vegas next year.

The Wolfe’s operate 14 restaurants in Greater Tennessee, including multiple locations in Spring Hill and Columbia. In fact, Gina’s parents, Tony and Carol Bastone, opened Columbia’s first McDonald’s in 1974 — further showcasing the family’s dedication and commitment to the Greater Tennessee community across generations. They are as passionate about their 800+ local employees as they are the customers they serve.

“The most important thing is our people, our employees. We have great products, but it’s all about people. It’s about people who are behind the counter and people who are your loyal customers and friends in this community. It’s a blessing for us to be involved in the community and give back,” Gina Wolfe said.

