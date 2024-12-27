Photo of the Day: December 27, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:WME Nashville and Safe Haven Family Shelter continue their partnership to assist families in need this holiday season. WME staff, clients Lily Rose and Ashley Cooke, and industry partners donated their time and money to help make the holidays a little brighter for 21 families.

“I am so thankful to be able to help the families at Safe Haven Family Shelter for a second year,” said WME agent Carrie Murphy, who spearheaded the efforts. “I am moved at the generous spirit of my colleagues, clients and industry friends for jumping in to make sure these families truly have a Christmas to remember. Safe Haven does tremendous work throughout the year and we are honored to play a small part in that as we close the year.”

Hundreds of gifts were purchased and wrapped and will be distributed later this week. Last year’s donations included bicycles, toys, clothes, daily essentials and much more. Safe Haven Family Shelter is still accepting monetary donations, and you can give by visiting www.safehaven.org.

