Photo of the Day: December 27, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Wealth Strategy Partners held its holiday party at Loveless Barn.

From left to right: Wealth Strategies Partners team members Dalton Harris, Associate Advisor, Julia Hoskins, Vice President of Operations, Heather Beckwith, COO, Paul Allen, President and CEO, Danielle Spence, Wealth Advisor, Matthew Davis, Client Concierge, Caleb Boy, Relationship Manage

