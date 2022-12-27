Photo of the Day: December 27, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Thursday, December 15th, The River of Calm (Nashville) held its annual Holiday Concert at Miller Piano Specialists in Franklin. The holiday concert featured six (6) solo pianists, each with their unique style, who took the stage to play their holiday favorites. Also at the concert, The River of Calm founder Ed Bazel announced the “Headphones For Holidays” program, a partnership with Alive Inside, to bring the magic of their headphones, curated with music from The River of Calm – to chemotherapy centers. Learn more – and how you can help – at TheRiverofCalm.com. Featured pianists participating in The River of Calm’s Holiday Concert included (left to right): Joseph Akins (Murfreesboro, TN), Ed Bazel (Spring Hill, TN and founder of The River of Calm™), Cathy Oakes (Columbia, TN), Philip Wesley (Spring Hill, TN), Pam Asberry (Atlanta, GA), and Adam West (Bowling Green, KY).

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.