Photo of the Day: December 27, 2021

Today’s photo is of carne asada and chicken tacos from The Old Oak Taqueria Restaurant and Gas Station.

Sisters, Angelina and Made San Juan Rizzo brought their family’s recipes to the US when they moved here years ago. Now, they have purchased a gas station where they serve tamales, pozola, and tacos, sharing with the community a real taste of authentic Mexican food.

You can visit them at 4383 Kedron Road, Spring Hill, find the latest updates on Facebook.

