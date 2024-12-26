Photo of the Day: December 26, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Hosting his annual DUSTIN LYNCH AND FRIENDS BENEFIT CONCERT at his former high school, Tullahoma High School, for the ninth year on Tuesday night (12/17), Tullahoma, TN-native Dustin Lynch raised over $32K for two local organizations supporting education: Imagination Library of Coffee County, Tennessee (an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library) and the Tullahoma Education Foundation for Excellence. Likewise, toys were collected for Toys for Tots for the area.

