Photo of the Day: December 26, 2022

Photo of the day: Luke Bryan lands his 30th career #1 single today with “Country On” hitting the top of the Mediabase charts. The song was written by Mark Nesler, David Frasier, Mitch Oglesby, and Styles Haury, produced by Jeff Stevens, co-produced by Jody Stevens, and features Sarah Buxton on background vocals. In his career Luke has amassed 56 total weeks at #1, including “Country On.”

In Williamson County, Caroline and Luke serve as co-chair and honorary co-chair for the Williamson Medical Center capital campaign to help fund a major renovation and expansion project.

