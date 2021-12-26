Photo of the Day: December 26, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Ana-Lise Wadatz as Rose Baile in Backlight Productions live radio recording of “It’s A Wonderful Life”. Backlight Productions is an organization for theater arts for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Visit http://backlightproductions.org to stay tuned to find out when “It’s a Wonderful Life” will be audio broadcasted.

