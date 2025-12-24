Photo of the Day: December 24, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Keith Urban visited patients and their families at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville earlier this week. During the visit Urban spent time in Seacrest Studios answering questions, taking photos, and leading a patient sing-along during an acoustic performance.

While there Urban also donated guitars to the hospital’s music therapy program. At Monroe Carell, board-certified therapists use personalized music interventions to provide emotional support, pain and anxiety management, developmental goals, coping, and overall well-being to children and families.

“We are truly grateful to Keith Urban for sharing his time to visit with children and families inside Seacrest Studios at Monroe Carell,” said Meg Rush, MD, MMHC, president of Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. “Keith is a wonderful friend to our hospital with several visits over the years. His thoughtful and generous gift of guitars to our Music Therapy Program will help us continue using music as added therapy to bring comfort and healing to children during their hospital stay.”

