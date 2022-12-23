Photo of the Day: December 23, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade was held on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin announced the trophy winners from the 2022 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade.

President’s Trophy-Shining Starz Dance Academy

Holiday Spirit-Ann Carroll School of Dance

Kids Choice- Roots Dance Academy

Scouts-Girl Scouts Troop 614

Best Commercial-The Greg Fritz Team at Compass

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.