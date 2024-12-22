Photo of the Day: December 22, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Store, a free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, hosted its second annual Toy Store presented by Edward Jones over the weekend. Through generous donations from sponsors and donors across the US families that The Store currently serves were able to shop for toys to provide Christmas gifts for more than 800 children. Gift wrapping and traditional holiday festivities were also a part of the experience.

More than 4000 toys were donated by the First Responders Children’s Foundation and the local community and additional sponsors helped with countless rolls of wrapping paper, tape, bows, décor, food and other supplies. Thank you to these organizations: presenting sponsor Edward Jones, American Paint, Belmont University, Esa, Family Wellbeing Project, Flashing Stars Photobooth, Gibson Gives, NCL, Playdate Restaurant & Funbar, Project Redesign and TriStar Centennial Medical Center.

The Store’s on-going needs include outreach to sponsor a family’s groceries on a monthly basis, financial donations to contribute to the costs of the second location in downtown Nashville slated to open next summer and the on-going need for volunteers. Go to www.thestore.org to learn how to get involved.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.