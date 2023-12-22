Photo of the Day: December 22, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Closing out a momentous year with the final weekend of her sold-out THE LUCKY TOUR, Megan Moroney charmed the packed crowd at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl Thursday night (12/7).

Revealing a backdrop of neon-lit signs in the shapes of a clover, dice and cowboy boot, Moroney kicked off her set with the rumbling “Another on the Way.” Stamping her LUCKY era by donning a Stefanie-Naylor custom green sequin dress, she treated fans to a dynamic set, including her current chart-climbing single, “I’m Not Pretty,” “Hair Salon,” “Sleep on My Side,” “Traitor Joe,” and a stripped back acoustic moment with “Girl in the Mirror” and unreleased “No Caller ID.”

A major highlight of the night came when the “emo cowgirl” was surprised by RIAA’s Jackie Jones, Columbia’s Julian Swirsky, and Sony Music Nashville’s Taylor Lindsey with a plaque celebrating her first 2X PLATINUM song – “Tennessee Orange.

