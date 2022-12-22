Photo of the Day: December 22, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Ashley McBryde was officially inducted as the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry by fellow member Terri Clark. The induction moment came after Clark and McBryde collaborated on the tune “Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” the song that had earned McBryde a standing ovation on the night of her Opry debut, June 16, 2017.

McBryde then began to speak about the magnitude of the evening and the many ‘how is this real life?’ moments including Wynonna Judd surprising her before the show. “This moment is the biggest of my life. And if it’s your first time to be at the Opry, this is what it feels like every time you are here. It looks like it’s made of brick and mortar, but it is pure, pure love. That is what you are experiencing. Thank you. I know what this means. I know what my responsibilities are, and I take this very seriously. And God Bless country music.”

