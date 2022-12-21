Photo of the Day: December 21, 2022

By
Donna Vissman
-
Jelly Roll
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 09: Jelly Roll performs onstage at Bridgestone Arena on December 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville native Jelly Roll’s first headline show at Bridgestone was a sold-out event. Even before Jelly Roll took to the stage, the crowd was so loud; you could compare it to a sold-out Preds game, the love shown for the local artist was overwhelming as he stopped to show his appreciation to the crowd with an emotional response. Jelly Roll delivered a two-hour show jam-packed with guest appearances from Chris Young, Sam Hunt, Ernest, Riley Green, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Krizz Kaliko.

Proceeds from the show were earmarked to build a recording studio and provide music programs at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center-where Jelly himself served as a teen and for other programs benefiting at-risk youth in partnership with Impact Youth Outreach, including Hometown Heroes Scholarships for Metro Nashville Public School seniors.

Find the latest updates for Jelly Roll here. 

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

 

More Photos of the Day

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here