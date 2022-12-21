Photo of the Day: December 21, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Nashville native Jelly Roll’s first headline show at Bridgestone was a sold-out event. Even before Jelly Roll took to the stage, the crowd was so loud; you could compare it to a sold-out Preds game, the love shown for the local artist was overwhelming as he stopped to show his appreciation to the crowd with an emotional response. Jelly Roll delivered a two-hour show jam-packed with guest appearances from Chris Young, Sam Hunt, Ernest, Riley Green, Fisk Jubilee Singers, Struggle Jennings, Tech N9ne, and Krizz Kaliko.

Proceeds from the show were earmarked to build a recording studio and provide music programs at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center-where Jelly himself served as a teen and for other programs benefiting at-risk youth in partnership with Impact Youth Outreach, including Hometown Heroes Scholarships for Metro Nashville Public School seniors.

Find the latest updates for Jelly Roll here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.