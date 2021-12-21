Photo of the Day: December 21, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Lauren Alaina was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. The Opry was the first major stage Alaina played just a week after she was named runner-up on Season 10 of American Idol, making her Opry debut on June 10, 2011. Earlier this fall, she marked her 50th appearance on the Opry.

Opry member and friend/mentor Trisha Yearwood surprised Alaina on stage with the invitation. Throughout the evening, the Opry played video greetings from artists sharing their 2021 Christmas wishes. When Yearwood appeared to share her wish via video on the Opry House screens during a break in Alaina’s set, she ended with, “Hey… is that Lauren Alaina?” Yearwood then made her way on stage. “Junior (her nickname for Alaina), I have a present for you. And I have some surprises for you too. I know your Mom is here and I know your Dad is as well. He’s super proud of you right now because I have the honor of asking you on behalf of the Grand Ole Opry if you will please accept our invitation of becoming our newest member.”

Alaina will be formally inducted into the Opry family on an early 2022 date to be announced soon. Tickets for 2022 Opry performances January 1 – June 11 and the 97th Opry Birthday Bashshows taking place October 7 and 8, 2022 are on sale now. Go to opry.com/2022shows to learn more or call 1-800-SEE-OPRY.

