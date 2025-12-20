Photo of the Day: December 20, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Jeni’s Ice Cream is releasing new holiday flavors.

At the center of it all is this year’s standout star: Cranberry Panettone with Chocolate Sprinkles—a modern, scoopable twist on the beloved Italian Christmas bread. A brioche-scented custard (yes, made with actual sourdough and yeast extract for real long-rise depth) swirled with bright cranberry–orange jam and finished with festive chocolate sprinkles. Warm, citrusy, buttery, chewy—it’s pure holiday nostalgia in every spoonful.

What’s more? Jeni’s is offering two limited-time indulgences that make celebrating the season even sweeter — available ONLY in scoop shops while supplies last:

The Return of Wedding Cake – A fan-favorite flavor that tastes like pure celebration, with buttercream ice cream, gluten-free cake pieces, and ribbons of lemon curd and blackberry jam.

LTO Dubai Chocolate Bar – A decadent, over-the-top dessert featuring Pistachio Macaron and Milkiest Chocolate ice creams, topped with bittersweet Sundae Fudge Sauce and toasted kataifi.

