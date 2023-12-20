Photo of the Day: December 20, 2023

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Store, a free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Nashville area in partnership with Brad’s alma mater Belmont University, debuted its first Toy Store over the weekend. Due to the outpouring of generous donations, The Store’s Toy Store was able to provide toys for all the families they are currently serving.

The Nashville community, sponsors, and corporations helped The Store collect more than 1,000 toys and donated $20,000 to prep for the inaugural event, along with the help of the staff and volunteers and the generosity of the First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) donation, who fulfilled the additional 1,000 toys needed. The partnership with FRCF came through Brad’s record label group, Universal Music Group Nashville, who has chosen FRCF as its charity of choice the past three holiday seasons.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.