Photo of the Day: December 20, 2021

Photo of the Day: The Franklin office of Skanska USA wrapped and delivered gifts for four children it sponsored through Operation Santa, a program put together by Williamson County Juvenile Court, the Department of Children’s Services and CASA.

One of the world’s leading construction companies, in the Nashville area, Skanska’s recent projects include Fifth + Broadway, JW Marriott, Cordell Hull, Sixth South, Clarksville’s Multi-Purpose Event Center, the future headquarters for the Community Foundation and others.

