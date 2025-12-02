Photo of the Day: December 2, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Renowned comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, delivered a sold-out performance at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville as part of her global The Family Reunion Tour.

Ahead of the performance, leading comedy media company 800 Pound Gorilla presented Johnson-Reyes with a special plaque commemorating 30 million combined views of her hit specials Say I Won’t and Technically Not Stalking across their network.

On working with Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Damion Greiman, Co-Founder of 800 Pound Gorilla, shares “Anjelah’s a force in comedy and a good friend of ours. Technically Not Stalking and Say I Won’t are two great specials, and we’re proud to help share them with more comedy fans.”

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes adds “I’m so grateful that my specials have found a second home with 800 Pound Gorilla!”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.