Photo of the Day: December 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: George Birge is grateful to celebrate a milestone year by making his solo Grand Ole Opry debut days before the Thanksgiving holiday. After an introduction by Opry member Jamey Johnson to a packed house, the Austin native brought the energy with performances of “That Drink,” a re-imagination of Neal McCoy’s “Wink,” as well his current single “Mind On You” which recently landed him the No. 1 most-added song at Country radio.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.