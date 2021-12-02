Photo of the Day: December 2, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is Leiper’s Creek Gallery where fine artist Lisa Fox was recently honored by the Tennessee Arts Commission with a special letter of congratulations for achieving the milestone of 20 years as owner of Leiper’s Creek Gallery in Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. The Commission’s Executive Director Anne Pope made the presentation to Lisa at the gallery in front of an intimate gathering of family and friends, and those who have been especially supportive.

Aubrey Preston, philanthropist, entrepreneur and one of the gallery’s most ardent champions, made special remarks. Preston described the early years of the gallery saying it was often Fox’s tenacity and passion for the arts that kept the business going. He called Leiper’s Creek Gallery a spiritual place naming Lisa Fox “a cultural warrior for life.”

Fox opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in what had originally been a gas station. The gallery now boasts 23 fine artists, including four Master Artists, and has clientele across the states and internationally. Leiper’s Creek Gallery is an anchor in the Fork, hosting events and contributing to the success of the iconic village.

The 20th Anniversary celebration of Leiper’s Creek Gallery will continue throughout the coming year, culminating in Oct. 2022 with a week-long Plein Air Painters event.

