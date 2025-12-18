Photo of the Day: December 18, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Downtown Franklin is well known for its long-standing traditions, including the White Building’s famous NOEL sign.

Believe it or not, the NOEL sign originally had nothing to do with Christmas, rather it was the name of a Nashville hotel. The sign was moved to Franklin sometime in the 80s and now is something to look forward to each holiday season.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.