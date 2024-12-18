Photo of the Day: December 18, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:The Spot in Spring Hill has a perfect place to grab a holiday photo with the family.

Stop by and grab a burger at 3011 Longford Drive, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Monday- Wednesday, 11 am – 8 pm, Thursday-Saturday 11 am – 9 pm and closed on Sunday.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.