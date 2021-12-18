Photo of the Day: December 18, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is AJ and Will Stacey. The Stacey family of Williamson County competed in the Xterra World Championships in Maui earlier this month. Will Stacey, a 2021 graduate of Father Ryan High School, finished second in the World in his age class (15-19 years old). AJ Stacey, a member of the 2024 Class at Father Ryan, finished fourth in the World in the same age class. Their father, Pat Stacey, finished 12th in his age class (50-54 years old).

Xterra is an off-road triathlon race that consists of swimming, mountain biking, and trail running.

