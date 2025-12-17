Photo of the Day: December 17, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum hosted a Songwriter Session with singer-songwriter HARDY in the museum’s CMA Theater.

HARDY wrote his Top 10 country hits “Truck Bed,” “One Beer” featuring Lauren Alaina and Devin Dawson, and “Wait in the Truck,” a collaboration with Lainey Wilson. He also wrote Dierks Bentley’s “Beers on Me,” Florida Georgia Line’s “Simple” and “Talk You Out of It,” LoCash’s “One Big Country Song,” Blake Shelton’s “God’s Country,” Carrie Underwood’s “Hate My Heart” and Morgan Wallen’s “More Than My Hometown,” “Sand in My Boots” and “Up Down.” HARDY’s songs have also been recorded by BRELAND, Brantley Gilbert, MacKenzie Porter, Post Malone, Jameson Rodgers, Cole Swindell and Country Music Hall of Fame member Kenny Chesney.

HARDY — who writes songs under his given name Michael Hardy — has won multiple Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Awards, as well as three CMA Triple Play awards, which recognize songwriters who chart three #1 songs within a twelve-month period; was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year; and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year. HARDY released his newest album, Country! Country!, in September.

This program is presented in support of the exhibition American Currents: State of the Music, which currently features HARDY.

