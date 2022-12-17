Photo of the Day: December 17, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Volunteer State Bank recently celebrated its 45th anniversary with its 45 Angels for 45 Years initiative. Through a partnership with The Salvation Army, the bank adopted 45 angels to commemorate serving the community for 45 years. The angels adopted represent Forgotten Angels, children whose tags had not been selected from an angel tree, or angels that were selected but gifts were not returned.

