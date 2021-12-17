Photo of the Day: December 17, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of Dickens of a Christmas, which took place in downtown Franklin on December 12.

Due to inclement weather over the weekend, Dickens of a Christmas’ first day was canceled, but the festivities continued on Sunday! The festival recreates the era of Charles Dickens with the aid of Historic Downtown Franklin’s architecture.

The festivities started an hour earlier on Sunday with an opening performance by Southern Irish Dance on the main stage. The festival proceeded with multiple other concerts, performances and storytime in the kid’s section. Vendors lined Main Street selling their goods that ranged from hand-carved wooden pieces, beautiful paintings, handmade jewelry and so much more.

