Photo of the Day: December 16, 2025

Photo of the day: The Store, a free-referral based grocery store co-founded by Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, hosted its third annual Toy Store, presented by Sam’s Club, over the weekend. Through generous donations from sponsors and donors across the U.S. families that The Store currently serves were able to shop for toys to provide Christmas gifts for more than 1000 children. Gift wrapping and traditional holiday festivities were also a part of the shopping experience.

The event was made possible with the help from 600 volunteers and the local community and generous sponsors who provided more than 5000 toys.

