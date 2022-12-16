Photo of the Day: December 16, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: White Bison hosted a ribbon cutting on December 6 for its latest location on Peytonsville Rd.

Tri Star Energy Regional Director Sam Perry and Franklin Mayor Ken Moore were on hand for the event. Twice Daily and White Bison will also announce their local charitable donations to Thrive and Safe Haven Family Shelter. Visit the new location at 4404 Peytonsville Rd., Franklin.

